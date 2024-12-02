IOC, Alibaba launch first Olympic online store on Tmall

The service, which is being housed on Alibaba’s Tmall online retail platform, will initially enable fans in China to buy official Olympics products, before being developed to create a global ecommerce platform for the Games.

Currently, the platform is populated with branded products for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, including pins, apparel, and other memorabilia. Fans can also buy merchandise from previous Games editions, such as postcards and historical posters, while sports equipment and toys are also available.

The IOC and Alibaba announced a ten-year partnership in January 2017, with a focus on digitally transforming the Olympics in order to ensure that the Games remain relevant. The deal lists Alibaba as the official cloud services and ecommerce platform services partner of the IOC.