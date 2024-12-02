IOB launches mPOS solution Bijlipay

According to the source, Skilworth Technologies has partnered with the German provider of electronic payment and risk management services Wirecard AG to create this solution while Bijlipay’s mPOS devices are being manufactured by the UK-based Spire Payments.

Bijlipay has inked an agreement with the call taxi service Fast Track Call Taxi to deploy mPOS machines across more than 10,000 taxis over the next few months.

Bijlipay mPOS solution has also been tested by several merchants across multiple categories and a large-scale roll-out is expected soon.