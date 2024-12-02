Inwi launches mobile payments services in Morocco

According to North Arica Post, the new service, Inwi Money, would help Morocco achieve its financial inclusion goals through reaching population in isolated areas. Inwi Money comes less than a year after the Central Bank gave green light for mobile payment services.

Inwi users will be able to proceed to pay and transfer money anytime without having to go to a bank agency. The service enables users to receive money transferred nationally and internationally on their phones. They can also send money to other users using their phones. Transactions are completed immediately.