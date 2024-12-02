inwi launches mobile money service powered by Comviva

The service offers consumers a new way to perform multiple financial transactions such as person-to-person money transfer, airtime purchase, bill payments, and merchant payments.

Customers can access the service using any type of mobile phone through inwi money mobile application or USSD menu. The service is available in French and Arabic languages and facilitates multiple levels of registrations ranging from self-registration to agents supported registration.

Customers can send money to other inwi money users instantly anytime anywhere. The service also allows customers to request money from other inwi Money customers. Customers can also recharge their own or other people’s mobile subscription using the app. Moreover, the contract customers can pay their mobile subscription bill.

The operator will also allow merchants to collect payments using the service. To pay merchants, customers need to enter merchant’s mobile number or scan a QR Code.