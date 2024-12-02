Invoiced to reveal accounts receivable automation and tax compliance automation

The integration is part of the ‘Certified for AvaTax’ Program, a designation for integrations that aim to provide the best possible customer experience. As a result of this certification, Invoiced customers can now use Avalaras AvaTax to automatically calculate and insert sales and use taxes into invoices.

Once Invoiced and AvaTax are connected and configured, the sales tax is automatically calculated based on rates, rules, and boundaries that are typically daunting for individual businesses to keep up with. Moreover, as there are over 12,000 US sales and use tax jurisdictions, the integrated solution addresses a challenge experienced by high-volume billers selling products and services to geographically diverse customers.

