Invoiced expands platform to support global businesses

Invoiced provides automated recurring billing, payment plans, invoice chasing, and dunning management; a customizable customer portal, and integrations with payment processing and accounting providers.

By upgrading its products, Invoiced now provides support to international customers - both non-US companies and US-based businesses with global expansion plans. Businesses using Invoiced can offer Direct Debit payments using local banking schemes through a partnership with GoCardless. Based out of the UK, GoCardless enables businesses to collect Direct Debit payments online.

In addition, the Invoiced platform enables customers to configure invoices using multiple currencies, create separate legal entities for international subsidiaries, and format invoices using in-country requirements.