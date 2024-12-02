Invoiced AR platform shows results for US restaurant chain app cash-flow

Chowly is a restaurant software company that integrates third-party delivery orders into restaurants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems. In the first month of using Invoiced to automate A/R tasks end-to-end including issuance, reminder communications, payment acceptance and reconciliation, Chowly reduced its DSO (Days Sales Outstanding) by 28%.

In the first full quarter of using Invoiced, Chowly increased its on-time collections rate by 53%. Since deploying Invoiced in December 2018, Chowly has also enjoyed new peaks in collections performance metrics in each subsequent month.

Invoiced offers a cloud-based solution for automating accounts receivable tasks that normally require countless hours of manual effort from accounting and operations teams. The company offers plans and pricing for businesses of all sizes and serves tens of thousands of customers, from individual freelancers to large national utility providers to software companies such as Chowly.