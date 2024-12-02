Invoiced announces Smart Chasing Engine

These help businesses get paid faster and spend less time on accounts receivable. The company also announced its partnership and integration with a programmatic mail provider, Lob, making it possible for Invoiced customers to incorporate direct mail invoicing and communications into automated billing workflows.

The new Smart Chasing Engine includes the following features:

Fully customizable multi-step notifications and reminders

Notifications delivered automatically across multiple communication channels

Notifications automatically triggered by account age or past due age

Intelligent consolidation of notifications for multiple outstanding invoices into total overdue balance notifications and dunning reminders

In addition to and in connection with the new Smart Chasing Engine, Invoiceds partnership and integration with Lob makes it possible for customers to take advantage of direct mail. By adding this newest integration to its solution, Invoiceds automated communication capabilities now make use of email, text and postal mail.