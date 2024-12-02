InvoiceASAP taps Adyen for instant payouts







InvoiceASAP will leverage fintech Adyen’s single global solution (Adyen for Platforms), which enables users to sign up, sell, and get paid through a single solution. InvoiceASAP merchants are primarily field service businesses that require quick access to capital for expenses. As an early adopter of Adyen's Cash Out feature, InvoiceASAP is able to offer their users instant access to pending funds, bypassing the usual multi-day waiting period.

Executives from InvoiceASAP said Adyen gives them access to advanced payment products and tools, including FedNow for instant deposits. They are fully focused on providing fast velocity of bank deposits for their over 23,000 merchants. By combining Adyen’s Instant Payouts and new Cash Out functionality, they can provide users with enhanced velocity.

Adyen was among the first financial technology platforms certified by the Federal Reserve to utilise its instant payment infrastructure (FedNow) in the summers of 2024 and is leveraging that certification to meet the needs of fintech solution providers like InvoiceASAP with faster and more efficient ways to move money.

In a comment, representatives from Adyen said their partnership with InvoiceASAP underscores Adyen’s commitment to continued innovation. Their FedNow certification allows for instantly-available deposits and cash advances, enabling InvoiceASAP users to better manage cash flow, scale operations, and invest in the tools they need to thrive.





What does InvoiceASAP do?

InvoiceASAP is a provider of field service, invoicing, and payment solutions for more than 23K small and medium-sized businesses. The company's platform enables businesses to create, send, and manage invoices from anywhere, on any device, while offering customers a variety of convenient payment options.





More information about Adyen

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

The cooperation with InvoiceASAP as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.