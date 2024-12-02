Invoice marketplace Timelio announces USD 250 mln milestone

Founded in 2014, the fintech company stated its purpose is to improve cash flow for businesses and enabling them to get paid immediately without waiting up to 90 days for customers to pay.

Businesses are not locked into a contract which means they can pick and choose the invoices they want to upload for early payment and investors can select which invoices they’d like to fund. It’s a win-win for both Australian businesses and investors, by providing certainty and control over cash flow.

Since launching three years ago, Timelio has expanded its products to include supply chain finance for customers with large supply chains, trade finance and export finance.