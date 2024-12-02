Investment app Robinhood stored passwords in plaintext

Though the company says that it has no evidence the data was accessed improperly, this particularly dangerous security misstep could have seriously exposed its users. Sensitive data like passwords and personal information are generally kept encrypted at all times.

A Robinhood representative stressed the rapidity of the company’s response to the issue, though they would not comment on how it was first discovered, nor how long the data was stored that way, nor how many users were affected, according to TechCrunch.