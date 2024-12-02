Investec to facilitate financing for fintech lender Levantor

Investec has supported fintech company Levantor Capital to provide over USD 500 million in short term financing arrangements for businesses. UK-based Levantor provides short term working capital solution to its clients. Levantor’s platform automates the financing for both borrowers and lenders.

Since Levantor’s launch in 2017, Investec has acted as a Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the company. An MLA is usually an investment bank, in this case Investec, which facilitates and leads a group of investors in a syndicated loan for major financing. The arranger holds the largest part of the new issue and assigns the remainder to other underwriters. With the help of Investec, Levantor has supplied over USD 500 million in finance to businesses for cloud technology and the financing or holding of inventory.