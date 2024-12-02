Inventi launches a digital banking fraud prevention system

Inventi’s fraud prevention system operates in real time, analysing every online customer transaction. The platform applies customer-centric behaviour analytics, including factors such as geographic location, device fingerprinting, types of transactions, transferred amounts, and more to build up a customer profile to identify suspicious transactions. It also uses a database of time-proven scenarios for fraud identification, as well as machine learning functionality to spot devious behaviour.

The fraud prevention system then assigns a fraud probability score for every banking transaction. Depending on the customer requirements, following actions can be undertaken, including flagging the transaction, blocking it outright, requiring a multiple-factor authentication or adding a cool-down period before the transaction can be authorised.

Built on a scalable micro-services architecture, Inventi fraud prevention system can handle 200-500 transactions per second without any effect on the end-user online banking experience. The platform can accommodate higher numbers per customer requirements, according to company officials. The platform offers an analytical dashboard with 360 degree view for incident resolution, including all relevant customer history, previous, and related incidents.