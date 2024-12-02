Invapay appoints former European Barclaycard MD

Invapay is a cloud-based payment company which enables organisations optimise its cash management and procurement strategies. The appointment of Radley will add deep international financial services experience as Invapay continues its global expansion.

The solution features automated invoice reconciliation, full transactional detail to maximise VAT reclaim, scheme or closed loop payment facilities and a cash and credit management functionality.

Radley’s main focus will be to work on strategic ventures with the payment schemes and global banks in new territories.

Neil Radley has operated as a CEO and CFO of several international businesses including Barclays Bank, Barclaycard and PWC. Neil has Private Equity experience, is ACA qualified and an FCA approved person.

Invapay is a UK-based payment company. They provide a way to manage payments and working capital and are connected to over 800 banks.