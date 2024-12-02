INV Fintech, Chinaccelerator partner for international knowledge exchange

The partnership is meant to facilitate both accelerators with an international exchange of knowledge between the US and China.

Startups participating in INV Fintech can leverage Chinaccelerator’s network and resources, while Chinaccelerator’s startups can access INV Fintech’s ecosystem. Startups belonging to one of the two accelerators that wish to move between the Chinese and US markets will get preferential treatment from the other accelerator. Additionally, the two accelerators will communicate regularly to share learnings and information.

Chinaccelerator is a mentorship-driven program, helping internet startups from around the world to cross borders. It is run by the venture fund SOSV, which has USD 400 million assets under management and operates six accelerators.