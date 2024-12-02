Intuit, Revel Systems target salon and grocery verticals

The launch of two new verticals comes in the light of QuickBooks point-of-sale success for both retail and restaurants – which are products powered by Revel Systems.

The new features for QuickBooks point-of-sale for salon include: appointment scheduling which enable to book appointments for customers or allow customers to request appointments online; add-on services & products which enable customers to pay for add-on products or services together with their booked appointments; employee management which enables the option to assign employees to specific services and setup commissions on each product for individual employees.

The new features for QuickBooks point-of-sale for grocery include: Integrated scales which enables cashiers to check out customers for items that sell by weight, such as fruit and vegetables. The company says that these scales integrate directly to POS without double entry. Another feature is price embedded barcode labels which enables users to print barcode labels with the final pricing based on weight of item, which can be picked up by the barcode scanner.

Revel Systems is a 6 year old company based in the US which develops an iOS-based point-of-sale system by combining cloud-based technology and the mobility of the Apple iPad.

In recent news, IBM has announced that it may try to buy Revel Systems, but according to Bloomberg, the acquire may not happen until after trials of Revels iPad-based point-of-sale system are completed later in 2016 and that talks are at an early stage.

Intuit was founded in 1983 and in its fiscal year 2015 announced revenue of USD 4.2 billion. The company has approximately 7,700 employees with major offices in the US, Canada, the UK, India and other locations.