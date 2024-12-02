Intuit, Payment Source to streamline tax payments for Canadians

The service will offer TurboTax customers a platform to pay the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) using credit card, Interac e-Transfer, PayPal PYPL, cash or debit card at any Canada Post outlet across Canada.

Per Internal Revenue Service data, the total number of self-prepared returns filed this tax season is up 3.3% year over year through April 2019 while the returns filed by accountants and other tax professionals dipped 1%, CNN reports.

Earlier in October 2018, Tipalti announced that its supplier payments automation solution has integrated with Intuit QuickBooks online, being available through the QuickBooks App Store.