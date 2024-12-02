Intuit Mailchimp and Wix join forces





Through the upcoming collaboration between the platforms, users will be able to utilise a more solid functionality and ease of use of marketing activities by connecting CRM data between the platforms. This is intended to strengthen their marketing capabilities as well as drive customer engagement and increase sales growth.





The press release highlights that Intuit's tailored solutions for small businesses and Wix's comprehensive online platform will provide users with the ability to use both platforms with their respective tools to manage and grow businesses. For self-creators using Wix and Mailchimp, the integration seeks to provide greater functionality as well as ease of use. Furthermore, agencies and freelancers using Wix Studio will benefit from offering their clients a complete email marketing suite with the industry's marketing tools.











Additionally, the press release notes that it is increasingly important now for businesses to aggregate their customer data so they can accelerate growth. With Intuit's history of serving small businesses and marketers and Wix's global footprint in the digital space, the two companies are aiming to merge valuable technologies and insights that can unlock possibilities for customers.





About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp aims to empower customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with useful marketing technology and content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of marketing so that clients are able to find and engage their customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI.





About Wix.com

Wix is a platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. It is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security, and infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, data, as well as their relationships with their customers.



