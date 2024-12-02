Intuiface enables no-code integration of Stripe Terminal

The partnership will make businesses easily use Stripe Terminal to accept in-person payments at all kiosks hardware.

Kiosk applications were created to handle interactions between third-party POS applications, payment card readers, and payment gateways to provide a seamless, smooth offline purchasing system. Intuiface’s no-code integration with Stripe Terminal is designed simplify physical payments and supports various OS, including Windows, Android, and Samsung Kiosk.

Moreover, all communication is handled through Stripe’s APIs, which means Intuiface-based apps will not have to deal with PCI and similar compliance requirements.