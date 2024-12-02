INTTRA joins forces with Catapult for integrated rate for e-shipping

INTTRA’s booking capability will now be integrated into Catapult’s rate and contract system, allowing freight forwarders and shippers to use Catapult’s solution to view their privately negotiated carrier rates, schedules and contract details, book using the INTTRA platform, and carry the rate information into INTTRA’s e-shipment solutions.

The combination of Catapult’s global rate information and margin analysis capabilities with INTTRA’s database of carrier performance and operational metrics will also provide 3PLs, freight forwarders and shippers with insight the ability to evaluate the impact of historical carrier utilization to drive more informed carrier selections in the future and have visibility into logistics improvements.

Catapult combines air, ocean and ground contracts into one cloud-based system, enabling operations and sales departments to get their carrier rate from point A to point B and realize efficiency improvements.