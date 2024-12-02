Intrapay launches new payment platform

The company offers payment services and solutions, at a time when consumers are accustomed to greater choice at the checkout.

Merchant growth will be driven by meeting the payment needs of customers, whether it’s a new way to pay, payment processing and security, or a white-labelled service to grow engagement and loyalty.

For example, Intrapay Direct, a white-labelled solution that enables direct bank transfer payments, helps customers complete orders using their online banking details and security checks. The interface is integrated into a merchant’s web site, while transactions are confirmed in real time.

Merchants can incentivise the use of their own payment mechanism and as rates are lower than traditional payment methods, it increases revenue.