Intesa Sanpaolo to offer Apple Pay to its customers

According to Intesa Sanpaolo, Apple Pay adds another important step to the digital transformation process undertaken by the bank, confirming its intention of playing a part in mobile payments.

When a customer uses a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the customer’s device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Earlier in 2018, following a new partnership with Apple, Costco has started supporting Apple Pay mobile payment service across 750 stores in the US.