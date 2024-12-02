Intesa Sanpaolo partners with Nexi





SoftPOS is an app that the merchant can associate with a device in a few simple and secure steps. The app can also send digital receipts directly to the customer. The new app developed by Nexi will be available from September 19, 2023, onwards as a preview for Intesa Sanpaolo customers. Moreover, SoftPOS will initially be available for smartphones and tablets running the Android operating system.





An app for mobile payments





The companies state that SoftPOS is an ideal solution for mobile businesses, freelancers, and businesses offering home delivery. In addition to digitising receipts, it enables the merchant to accept digital payments securely on a device that is used often. Moreover, the use of a smartphone or tablet also allows the merchant to have an additional checkout point alongside their main one. This could help minimise wait times and queues for payments, thereby leaving more time for other important aspects of the business and purchasing process.







SoftPOS can be used as the main or an additional point-of-sale. This solution can be a good fit for handling rush hours in shops, deliveries or wherever there is a need to accept mobile payments. For those who are already customers, the solution can also be configured as a support POS, which can be activated directly from the Nexi Business portal.

Digital payment advancements

As per the press release, Intesa Sanpaolo has focused its efforts on accelerating digital payments in recent years, working to foster its spread and use through new solutions. As part of this, it has introduced ways to make mobile one of the key channels in customer interactions. The push for technological evolution represents a lever for the bank's digital transformation in the payments sector.



For Nexi, the launch of SoftPOS in Italy is a further step in the implementation of its market development by leveraging its European scale and proximity to customers. The new product aims to respond to the specific needs of Italian merchants to have a simplified and secure solution available that allows them to accept digital payments through a tool for everyday use.





More about the companies

Based in Italy, Intesa Sanpaolo is a banking group with a global presence. It is a key player in wealth management, protection and advisory. The bank also seeks to shape its digital and fintech orientation.



Nexi is a European paytech company operating in various European markets. It provides support for the digital economy and the payment ecosystem globally across a broad range of different payment channels and methods. Moreover, its technological platform enables the company to operate in three market segments. These include merchant solutions, issuing solutions and digital banking solutions.