Intesa Sanpaolo, Orbian create platform to support supply chains

The parties have entered into a technology partnership that allows for more effective working capital management. Through the new confirming platform, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to offer a tool for receivables financing to supply chain stakeholders.

Notably, the platform can integrate with the customers management software and enable interface customisation, ensuring maximum product flexibility. The technology improves working capital management between suppliers and lead suppliers through receivables financing.

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank is an Italy-based bank focused on banking services, financial services, asset management, private banking, corporate banking, insurance, investment banking, and retail banking.