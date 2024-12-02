Intesa Sanpaolo launches HCE mobile payments

To make payments, customers need to place their smartphone near a contactless POS terminal, having typed the unique PIN that they have chosen to make near-field payments into their telephone.

The service can be activated via the Sanpaolo La Tua Banca app; it is currently available for all NFC-enabled Android smartphones and in the next few months will be extended to other operating systems.

According to the bank, 11 million Italians could potentially use the service. Also, the number of contactless points-of-sale enabled to offer the service represents 30 % of all POS terminals in Italy.