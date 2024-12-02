Interswitch partners BlackBerry to introduce money transfer via BBM

Since the company started operation in 2002, it has made continuous move to enhance customer’s experience, and push Nigeria to the fore of ecommerce innovations, and mobile transactions via Quickteller- Nigeria’s online largest payment portal, venturesafrica.com reports. Quickteller provides services like airtime top-up, bill payments, and funds transfer via internet, mobile (App & USSD), POS machines, and ATM’s, with over 3 million subscribers in Nigeria.

The Quick teller mini app has been made available for android, iOS devices, and Blackberry, enabling Blackberry users with a Nigerian bank account to make transactions like money request, airtime recharge and payment for other services via BlackBerry Messenger in a secured and friendly way. The Quickteller mini app’s configuration is also user-friendly. Users need to select the attachment option, choose Quickteller, enter the amount and make request.

The recipient of the message subsequently taps in, enters account details, and money is instantly credited into the recipient’s bank account. The new Quickteller Mini App is now available for download on BlackBerry® World, Google Play Store, and Apple’s App Store.