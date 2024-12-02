Intersolve announces a new partnership with Visa

The partnership has already been implemented in projects such as a prepaid card programme for low-income families, created in cooperation with the Red Cross.

Representatives from Visa Netherlands noted the significance of the partnership, highlighting Intersolve's initiatives, including the School Meals Programme aimed at supporting underprivileged children in the Netherlands. They also remarked that Visa and Intersolve share a common goal of delivering positive outcomes for both consumers and businesses.

Intersolve officials commented on the benefits of the partnership, stating that becoming a Visa Principal Member allows the company to issue its own white-label Visa Debit and Prepaid cards. They brought up that integrating Visa's network with Intersolve’s programmable money platform improves control and functionality for merchants and governmental bodies that require secure and rapid disbursements.

Both companies plan to continue their collaboration, focusing on providing effective financial solutions and expanding their impact.

Other developments from Visa

In October 2024, Danish fintech firm Cardlay announced its partnership with Visa to optimise spend management solutions for commercial card issuers and their users. The collaboration aimed to set a new standard for fast and efficient spend management for commercial card issuers, as well as their clients and users. The strategic deal leveraged Cardlay’s optimised white label spend management platform with Visa’s market expertise, as well as its extensive payment network and data capabilities.

This process was expected to offer fully embedded commercial cards and an expense management suite of solutions to their users. In addition, both financial institutions continued continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements.