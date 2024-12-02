Intershop launches a new version of the Intershop Commerce Mnanagement solution

The successor of Intershop 7 is now available in two editions: the Intershop Commerce Management Edition B2C 7.6 for shop solutions aimed at retail customers; and the B2X 7.6 Edition with additional features for business customers. B2X 7.6 addresses the increasing similarities between the expectations and buying behaviour of B2C and B2B customers, combining features from both worlds.

Furthermore, the extension of the Intershop Synaptic Commerce API allows for more customisation in the efficient implementation of innovative business processes. In addition to Intershop Commerce Management 7.6, the new Intershop Order Management and Intershop Commerce Insight complement the Intershop Commerce Suite.

Intershop’s Synaptic Commerce API gives retailers the ability to integrate third-party solutions so that these can be used as additional components of a retail ecosystem focused on enhancing individual business. With Intershop Commerce Management 7.6, the payment API was revised as part of the Synaptic Commerce Concept, and this new standardised interface for cost-effective integration of new payment service providers, payment methods can be rolled out and individually configured on all touchpoints.

Another feature is the Blue Print Store. Based on responsive design principles, this enhances the setting up of modern web shops that are optimised for all types of devices. As a result, web shops are more economical to implement. The close interplay between responsive design and the use of rich snippets for search engine optimisation enables better visibility in search results and ensures increasing numbers of shop visitors.

The Intershop Commerce Management B2X 7.6 Edition also has a range of optimised features for business customers. The feature for contract management allows key account managers to provide their customers with sales-based individual framework agreements and price lists. The new quick navigation in the back office speeds up access to current status information, thus actively managing customer relationships and generating follow-up orders.

During the ordering process, the customer is shown individual prices in real time and orders are automatically assigned to contracts. Using the cost center and budget management tool in the account management area, sales departments of all sizes can display their sales structures independently. If several buyers are purchasing on the account of one major customer, all of their orders can be viewed and managed in the “My Account” area.

In addition, the overall performance of the platform has been optimised in order to better manage exceptional peak loads. Thanks to the support of Java 8, there have been registered shorter loading times for users, while retailers require fewer hardware resources. Furthermore, Intershop Commerce Management 7.6 can operate in an OpenStack-based cloud environment so that retailers are not dependent on conventional hosting or even their own infrastructure. Thanks to the introduction of an automated continuous delivery process for software updates, migration has been simplified and project efforts for customers and partners have been reduced.