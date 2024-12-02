INTERPOL selects Onfido to train government officials on detecting fraudulent ID documents

Participants will include government officials such as police, border control agents, and immigration officials from the INTERPOL member countries: Cambodia, Laos, Philippines and Vietnam. The 3-day programme (March 12-14) taking place in Manila, will focus on the mechanical (intaglio, offset, letterpress, screen printing) and digital printing techniques (inkjet, laser, thermal transfer, laser engraving) used to create identity documents and how fraudsters emulate them using commercially available technologies.

The course will educate attendees on the latest security features embedded in official government IDs and provide practical exercises that teach tried and tested methods for identifying various fraudulent documents including counterfeits, forgeries, fantasy and fraudulently obtained documents.

Onfido’s fraud team led by former Dutch government immigration ID expert, Michael Van Gestel, will provide an introduction to fraud, explaining various digital attack vectors and how to overcome them, according to the official press release. The team will showcase the difference between 3D and 2D document checks and cover a range of additional topics including: imaging techniques to augment decision-making, attack vector trends, sophisticated attacks, imposter detection and the Glasgow Test, and outline currently known vulnerabilities.