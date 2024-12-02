Internet use in Finland on the way up

Results show that 42% of the respondents said they used the internet more in 2013 as compared to 2012. The use of internet services has increased mostly on a tablet, but the use of internet on smart phones has also continued to upgrade slightly.

The same study indicates that currently, 33% of the respondents have a tablet, whereas in 2013 the figure was 18%. According to research, tablet devices are still used to browse the internet or watch videos and television programmes. In 2014, 86% of the respondents who use a tablet said that they browse the internet on a tablet (in 2013, the corresponding figure was 90%), 51% said they watch videos (in 2013, the corresponding figure was 44%), and 39% said they watch television programmes on their tablet (in 2013, the corresponding figure was 34%).

Findings also unveil that over 80% of Finns who own a smart phone say they also use applications. In 2013, the corresponding figure was 60%. Social media and communication applications are used the most, followed by news applications. The survey reveals that Facebook, Google Maps and YouTube are the most popular applications. Facebook and Google Maps have been downloaded by 65% of users and YouTube by 63%.

The study is based on a sample of 1,006 Finns. DNAs Digital content consumer study was carried out by Add Value Research Finland Oy and provides an overall picture of everyday usage habits of digital content in Finland.