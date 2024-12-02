International Post Corporation: consumers prefer e-wallets for cross-border online payments

The Preferred Method of Payment for Digital Purchases According to Digital Buyers Worldwide study surveyed cross-border digital buyers across 26 countries, emarketer.com reports.

More than four in 10 respondents – who purchased goods online in the past three months and made a cross-border purchase online in 2016 – prefer to pay for their online purchases via PayPal, or an equivalent service.

Credit cards were also a common response, with a third of digital buyers worldwide saying it was their preferred payment method, followed by debit cards or bank transfers.

Respondents had less interest in using cash on delivery or prepaid cards to pay for their digital purchases.

Many people – including those in the US – transact via PayPal because they consider it to be a secure option. Separate US data from merchant payment services firm TSYS found that it was considered the second most secure payment method for digital purchases.