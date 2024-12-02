International Finance Corporation to fund Paraguays SCF needs

Agrotec, a Paraguay-based agronomy service company and a member of the Agrihold Group, provides seeds, fertilisers, technical support, and other inputs to more than 700 client farmers, as well as commercialization of their grains. IFC’s financing will help Agrotec increase farmers’ access to finance, contribute to rural economic development, and strengthen Paraguay’s agricultural supply chain.

Agrotec offers a one-stop shop to more than 700 client farmers, providing seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, technical support, storage and logistic services, pre-harvest financing, and commercialization of clients’ grains. The company’s strategy is to develop strong relationships with farmers, providing integral agronomic services from sowing, planning, and advice by providing seeds, nutrition integration, and crop protection. Agrotec operates seven regional distribution centers including its headquarters in Ciudad del Este.