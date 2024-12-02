International credit card company selects CallVU for biometric authentication

Thus, the credit card company can instantly verify callers using the fingerprint recognition features on its customers’ smartphones by leveraging CallVU’s Digital Engagement solution’s functionalities. Also, organizations have the option of choosing the type of biometric information they want to use—whether fingerprint, facial, or a combination of both—to maximize customer security or ease of use.

Most customers who call a credit card company’s service lines authenticate themselves by providing personal information such as user name, ID or social security number, date of birth as well as answering a limited number of personal questions. Callers who cannot provide their password or answer the questions are diverted to a contact centre agent. The agent then has to authenticate them using a series of personal identifiable information, like account number, the name of their spouse, home address, etc.

Unfortunately, social engineering based on information easily found via social networks and Google searches makes it easy for criminals to obtain user names, passwords, and other personal data that was previously more difficult to access. However, the use of advanced biometrics makes it difficult to steal personal identification and ensures a high level of data security.

CallVU has developed a Mobile Digital Engagement Platform that blends rich digital and interactive media with the voice channel.