International Checkout and Planet Payment launch AsiaCheckout

As per the agreement, UnionPay International, a bankcard association, will market AsiaCheckout to their cardholders through their website. Once a Chinese consumer is directed to AsiaCheckout.com, they shop and purchase directly from the US brand retailer.

AsiaCheckout is an online marketplace where US merchants can offer and sell their goods to Chinese consumers. With ecommerce sales in China continuing to rise, International Checkout, a provider of global ecommerce solutions and Planet Payment have designed a marketplace comprised of US brand retailers, selling their products directly to Chinese consumers. Chinese online retail sales totaled USD 296 billion in 2013, 13% more than US online retail sales.

International Checkout is a global ecommerce solution for US brands and retailers. By eliminating the risks and hurdles associated with international payment and fulfillment, International Checkout enables its clients to gain access to the world market.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.