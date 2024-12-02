Intergiro partners with Silverflow





Following this announcement, the partnership will give Intergiro the possibility to offer its customers and clients optimised card network functionality, as well as increased processing efficiency, and access to card scheme data.

At a time when digital merchants are aiming to improve their payment processing capabilities, the collaboration will add acquiring offerings to Integiro’s financial services, while complementing its digital issuing and bank account solutions by delivering detailed reporting at the same time.

Silverflow will provide Intergiro with its platform, including its latest card scheme innovations and data capabilities in a secure and accessible way. This is expected to enable customers and clients to not only save costs, but also meet the payment processing needs, preferences, and expectations of new digital businesses.







Intergiro’s latest partnerships and developments

Sweden-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Intergiro gives its customers a comprehensive and secure financial ecosystem. The BaaS platform was developed in order to provide the needed infrastructure to offer financial solutions to companies, fintechs, and businesses. Intergiro had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In December 2023, digital money transfer service provider Transfer Galaxy announced its collaboration with BaaS platform Intergiro in order to offer customers and clients a simplified cross-border digital experience. Throughout this strategic deal, Transfer Galaxy and Intergiro were expected to provide immediate and simplified transactions to users, as well as the capability to bank directly with a remitter.

In addition, the two firms focused on delivering convenience to individuals who wanted to send money abroad, as well as meeting these needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market.

Earlier in April 2023, Intergiro announced its collaboration with financial service provider Incharge in order to launch a new banking application for students in Europe. Following this partnership, students were given the opportunity to benefit from easier and more efficient financial solutions. The Incharge app was set to be free of charge and to provide them with the possibility to manage and keep an eye on their finances from their personal digital devices.

At the same time, students were enabled to open an account through the same application, which eliminated the need to wait at the back and do all the required paperwork processes. They also needed to use their passports or their national ID cards in order to open the account.



