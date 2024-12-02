Intercash adds PremierFX to white label MasterCard programme

PremierFX provides currency exchange services for private and corporate clients in the UK, Europe and around the world. The card allows people to swap currency onto the prepaid card using foreign exchange instead of carrying cash for travel, leaprate.com reports.

PremierFX is a way to make international transfers of between GBP 100 to GBP 50,000 and to benefit from live currency exchange rates with no commissions or transfer fees, plus the flexibility of payment options via bank transfer and now the prepaid debit card. The currency exchange company is regulated by HM Customs and Excise and fully authorised by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a payment services institution.

Intercash already includes FX broker brands for debit card accounts including FxPro and SpotOption. The advantage of such cards brokerage executives figure is if a client will take a withdrawal of funds, they might as well earn transaction and loading fees on their spending.

Intercash specialises in Global Corporate Payments and electronic/internet industries such as Affiliate Payments, E-Gaming, and Forex & Binary. The company card account solution is particularly convenient in the brokerage industry for traders to immediately access profits from said brokerage accounts using worldwide ATM cash withdrawals, the re-loadable MasterCard’s can also be used at all worldwide locations accepting MasterCard for purchases.