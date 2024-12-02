Interactions, Next Caller partner for voice biometric IVA fraud detection

Next Caller offers VeriCall technology, and uses automatic number identification (ANI) and network information in order to produce a risk score for frictionless or step-up identity verification in a matter of milliseconds. The collaboration will integrate Next Caller with Interactions’ existing security features, including the company’s Voice Biometrics technology and blacklists based on ANI and voiceprint blacklists.

Also, the partnership will provide real-time call verification and authentication technology to Interactions‘ customers. As any small mishap can provide a fraudster with enough personal information to steal a customer’s identity, Next Caller’s aim is to work with their clients to help them understand business risks, and provide solutions to proactively address any vulnerabilities.