Interac e-Transfer adds new features for consumers and businesses

Consumers and small businesses in Canada can use e-Transfer for P2P money transfers. After requesting a payment, the user receives a link on which he/she can click and transfer the money directly into the recipient’s bank account, without having to answer a security question.

The company says that all the transactions made within the new features are safe and secure. Money is transferred directly between financial institutions through established banking procedures and multiple layers of security.

Canadians can access the Interac e-Transfer Request Money and Autodeposit features through a participating financial institution’s online or mobile banking platforms. Customers are encouraged to update to the latest version of the participating financial institution’s mobile application to get the best experience.