Interac Debit now available on Samsung Pay in Canada

Rambus, a digital security, semiconductor and IP products and services provider, will provide tokenization services that will enable Interac to offer Samsung Pay to its users.

The InteracToken Service Provider (TSP), developed in collaboration with Rambus, provides secure mobile debit payments through tokenized transactions using Samsung Pay. With the addition of tokenization, this TSP substitutes sensitive information with unique reference numbers to minimize the risk of fraud.

Samsung Pay works with three levels of security—fingerprint authentication, card tokenization and Samsung’s mobile security platform Samsung KNOX. Thanks to Samsung’s Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, Samsung Pay is accepted at all terminals that also accept Interac cards.