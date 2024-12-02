Interac Debit for in-app and in-browser payments expands in Canada

Canadians already use Interac Debit on Apple Pay or Google Pay for in-store purchases at hundreds of thousands of merchants across the country. ATB, Canada’s Credit Unions, Coast Capital, Desjardins, and National Bank, as well as acquirer Moneris championed this service, over 2018. Scotiabank and Tangerine now join this growing list of participants, along with acquirer Everlink, offering ecommerce solutions to the Canadian market.

Interac Debit cardholders from these financial institutions can make in-app and in-browser purchases from participating merchants, including SkipTheDishes, foodora, Second Cup, Shell Canada, Maison Simons and MTY Group, among others.