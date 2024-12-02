Interac, Bambora to offer cross-border ecommerce payments in Canada

Small- and medium-sized businesses that already use Bambora will be able to use the wide debit base that Interac offers. International merchants will benefit from the Interac Debit “good funds” model, in which payers’ funds are immediately deducted from their bank account, eliminating the risk of chargebacks.

In addition, international merchants will gain access to the Canadian Interac Debit network, while expanding their digital footprint in Canada all within the security framework and fraud-prevention measures that Interac offers.