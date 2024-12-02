Intelliflo receives FCA registration as an AISP

AISP status ensures that Intelliflo can continue to aggregate information from client’s bank accounts. This capability, available via the Personal Finance Portal (PFP), enables advisers’ clients to review the daily balances on their bank and other accounts, providing them with a holistic overview of their finances at any time.

Intelliflo already has integration with Yodlee, providing client data via screen scraping, which therefore required the company to seek authorisation to continue to carry out this activity, in line with the Payment Services Directive which comes into force in September 2019.

The FCA registration means Intelliflo can expand use of Open APIs which enable third-party developers to build applications and services that deliver enhanced connectivity for advisers’ clients to a broad range of financial products and services.