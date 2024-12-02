IntelliChief unveils AP and sales order automation tools

The new features will cover AP Automation processing and invoice filing cost reduction, optimising workflow and increasing visibility throughout the cycle, and reducing late payment fees. For Automating Sales Order Processing, the focus will relay how to lower cost through faster, accurate order processing, increasing visibility of reviews and approvals, decreasing Days Sales Outstanding, while improving Customer Service customer and staff experiences.

IntelliChief ECM provides robotic process automation (RPA) transition from costly manual document management and workflow functions. Its AI-powered document capture enables users imaging capability of any paper or electronic format, indexing contents and validating with data in their ERP and line of business applications.

IntelliChief’s enterprise usage spans accounts payable, order processing, finance, purchasing, sales, customer service, human resources-HCM, IT, legal and logistics/distribution.