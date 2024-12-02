Intellect and IBM partner to deliver digital transformation for banks with IBM Cloud

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) provides corporate banking technology with 178 client installations across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Working together on a range of technologies including applications, infrastructure and cloud services, iGTB will enhance the delivery of iGTB’s next-generation corporate banking platform, CBX S-18, also making it available on the IBM Cloud.

An omnichannel, API-first and microservices-based platform, CBX S-18 uses predictive analytics and machine learning to provide corporations with automatic, tailored “best-next” actions and offers, based on contextual business data.

This approach helps improve service levels for corporate treasurers, while banks can cut costs, enrich their client relationships and develop new revenue streams.