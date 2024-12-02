INTELid digital identity blockchain adds ValidSoft voice biometrics

As part of the collaboration, the incorporation of voice biometric identifiers into the INTELid digital identity token makes it easier for token holders to confirm their identity on the blockchain for faster and reliable authentication for transactions and identity verification.

Both companies affirmed that ValidSoft’s voice biometric technology is the only option available to provide the degree of precision, speed, ease of deployment, and assurance expected within the INTELid Digital Identity Platform. Moreover, ValidSoft has added several new team members to meet the growing demand for voice biometrics in the US market.