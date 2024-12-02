Integrity Payment Systems partners CardFlight for mPOS solution

As part of the partnership, Integrity is set to leverage CardFlights SwipeSimple product as their preferred mobile POS solution for merchants looking to accept mobile payments from smartphones and tablets.

Launched in April 2014, the SwipeSimple solution includes encrypted mobile card readers, payment acceptance applications for iOS and Android devices, a reporting and admin dashboard for merchants, and a reseller portal for onboarding and portfolio management. Transactions will be processed by Integrity Payment Systems via CardFlights PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant payment gateway.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, software development kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors.