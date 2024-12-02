Integrated Finance chooses Currencycloud as preferred FX provider

Integrated Finance helps businesses when it comes to building, expanding, and managing financial infrastructures, offering easy to integrate FX products for existing payment platforms. Apart from providing core banking solutions, the company has partnerships with financial services providers to offer a marketplace of pre-built integrations available via a single API.

Partnering up with Currencycloud and building on their infrastructure-as-a-service will allow Integrated Finance to offer their fintech customers access to Currencycloud benefits, enabling them to build cross-border payments and FX functionality into their platforms in a quick and easy manner. Additionally, this partnership will enable Currencycloud to leverage Integrated Finance’s platform and offer their existing users an additional, simplified financial infrastructure integration, such a Know Your Customer (KYC) and transaction monitoring, and provide a more efficient onboarding process for new customers from months to weeks.

Integrated Finance officials have said in their press release that this partnership follows their commitment in expanding their core banking solutions and integrating innovative products into their infrastructure-as-a-service, offering their fintech customers single API accessible solutions. Currencycloud officials added that Integrated Finance shares their vision in creating ready to deploy products in the fintech ecosystem and meet the demands of the industry, this partnership enabling them to leverage the expertise of other providers and improve their core offering.

Fintech company Silverbird is a customer of both Integrated Finance and Currencycloud looking to leverage the benefits created by this partnership. Silverbird representatives have stated that when it came to the launch of their digital platform, they chose Currencycloud as the platform for building their go-to-market strategy due to their expertise in international payments, cross-border trade, and foreign exchange. The Integrated Finance collaboration followed Silverbird’s need for scalability without having to focus on banking infrastructure and integrations, as the former provides pre-integrated back end and customer interfaces which enabled Silverbird to launch in weeks, rather than months.











Currencycloud, Integrated Finance mission and product offering

Currencycloud is a Visa solution that gives businesses the capability to move money across borders and transact globally in multiple currencies in a fast manner. Their technology helps clients embrace digital wallets and embed finance into their business, no matter the industry they are in. Since 2012 up until now, Currencycloud has processed over USD 100 billion to more than 180 countries, working with banks, financial institutions and fintechs all over the globe, with clients such as Starling Bank, Revolut, Penta and Lunar, to name a few. The company has partners such as Visa, Dwolla, GPS and Mambu to deliver cross-border infrastructure solutions for clients. They are regulated in the UK, Canada, US, the EU and Australia, and were acquired by Visa in December 2021.

Integrated Finance is a BaaS orchestration platform connecting players and providers across the unbundled embedded banking stack. Fintech can access pre-built core financial services and integration workflows instantly, the pay as you grow financial infrastructure giving them the flexibility and scalability needed to enhance their product core offering and reduce waiting times on the customers’ side.