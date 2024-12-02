Inswitch and Mastercard to launch embedded payments and issuing programmes

Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico, with plans to expand to key markets in LAC and other regions in the future. This collaboration will allow the company to extend its value proposition by offering digital and physical Mastercard branded cards for a broad range of applications across industries.











How will clients benefit from the partnership?

Inswitch’s clients can issue branded cards to support different use cases: digital wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later, supplier payments, working capital for corporate expenses, or cash management necessities, among others.

In addition to the issuing programme, the two will work together to integrate their respective assets and solutions, offering an agnostic platform supporting different types of businesses: B2C, B2B, and C2B. Through this collaboration, Mastercard and Inswitch are positioned to deliver a turnkey solution in several verticals like ecommerce, retailers, CPGs. banks, and the gig economy among others.





A way for seamless digitalisation

Inswitch solves two problems for enterprises moving to the digital world: it provides a varied payment infrastructure to accelerate the transformation to ecommerce and innovating beyond payments with a full digital wallet and banking platform, allowing any company to build and launch financial services fast and reliable around the world.

In addition to offering payments, an all-in-one banking platform, and an augmented user experience, Inswitch will be providing Mastercard and its clients with strong management tools to manage the business, including reporting, analytics, white label channels, automatic settlements, and reconciliations.

Mastercard’s officials said that they are happy to have Inswitch as a Mastercard issuer in Mexico to integrate issuing capabilities and extend the value proposition to all B2C and B2B clients for Inswitch and Mastercard. Inswitch is a company that combines payments, core banking, and issuing products in a single stack that facilities all companies to develop and launch financial services in multiple markets.