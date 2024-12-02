InstaSupply joins Sweetbridge Alliance Network

What is more, Sweetbridge Alliance Network has named the financing supply chain provider an official reseller of Sweetbridge protocol technologies.

Sweetbridge says that through this collaboration their liquidity protocol will provide low-cost access to capital for the InstaSupply customer base of mid-sized (companies averaging roughly USD 30 million to USD 2 billion annual revenue) buyers and suppliers located around the world. As a reseller of the Sweetbridge Liquidity Protocol, InstaSupply can instantly settle supplier invoices.

The InstaSupply service, which is said to currently serve thousands of businesses and settling tens of millions a year in transactions, can now call on Sweetbridge protocols to offer companies and their suppliers access to capital that is said to be superior to traditional banking resources for trade finance.

The two parties said they will leverage the complementary relationships of the Sweetbridge Alliance Network of leading blockchain technologies.