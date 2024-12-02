InstaShop acquires GroCart to expand across MENA

GroCart streamlines retail supply chain logistics for FMCG retailers through a user-friendly web platform. The company plans to expand its smart B2B operations across the MENA region, targeting countries with a high concentration of small shops such as Egypt.











Augmenting ecommerce across MENA

By making this strategic move, InstaShop reaffirms its dedication to broaden its market reach and enhance the convenience and availability of grocery shopping for both customers and businesses. The procurement of Grocart marks a noteworthy achievement, positioning InstaShop as the preferred platform for regional businesses seeking to streamline their operations and enhance their financial performance.

This move will also enable InstaShop to expand further into the lucrative Traditional Trade & HORECA business, as the FMCG wholesale industry market size is USD 40 billion in UAE alone, zawya.com reports. This acquisition aligns with InstaShop's mission and aggressive regional growth strategy.

InstaShop officials expressed their intention to transform the corporate shopping landscape by utilizing their vast network and state-of-the-art technology. They strive to bring about a paradigm shift in the way companies procure goods, guaranteeing efficiency, affordability, and a smooth transactional journey. This partnership grants them the opportunity to establish fresh collaborations and unveil pioneering solutions for businesses, empowering them to flourish in the era of digital commerce.

GroCart was established to support the transformation of the grocery market scene during the peak of COVID-19 in 2020. The platform offers a one-stop-shop solution for wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers in the region.

Also commenting on the acquisition, representatives from GroCart said they are happy to take GroCart to new heights alongside Instashop. The shared vision between Instashop and Grocart is exciting and they believe that together they’ll be able to increase their impact while pushing the boundaries of customer experience.